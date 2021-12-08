© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Tennessee State Museum where history comes alive

Published December 8, 2021 at 9:17 PM PST
Thomas Wilmer
/
Captivated school field trip kids at Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tennessee

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Tennessee State Museum where he visits with Annabeth Hayes, curator of decorative arts.

Hayes takes us on a tour of the museum as she shares stories of the memorable people from Tennessee’s history

A sampler includes tales of a former slave who became a renowned crafter of furniture, a revered WWII woman’s air service pilot (WASP), the state’s first female county sheriff and mover-and-shaker Tennessee Suffragettes.

tnmuseum.org
Annabeth Hayes curator of decorative arts at Tennessee State Museum
Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
