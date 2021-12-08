Tennessee State Museum where history comes alive

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Tennessee State Museum where he visits with Annabeth Hayes, curator of decorative arts.

Hayes takes us on a tour of the museum as she shares stories of the memorable people from Tennessee’s history

A sampler includes tales of a former slave who became a renowned crafter of furniture, a revered WWII woman’s air service pilot (WASP), the state’s first female county sheriff and mover-and-shaker Tennessee Suffragettes.

tnmuseum.org Annabeth Hayes curator of decorative arts at Tennessee State Museum

