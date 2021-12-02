© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with Nashville Public Television’s dynamic new CEO Becky Magura

Published December 2, 2021 at 2:00 AM PST
Thomas Wilmer
Becky Magura, CEO Nashville Public Television

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Nashville, Tennessee for a conversation with PBS Nashville Public Television’s (NPT) new President and CEO Becky Magura.

Magura says, “Cookeville is my hometown, but Nashville’s always been my favorite city.”

As a child she joined her grandmother on numerous explorations of the big city and so Nashville has always been a place close to her heart.

Come along and join the conversation to learn about Magura’s passionate quest to focus her mission to enhance community engagement and connectivity with NPT, serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
