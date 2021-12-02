A conversation with Nashville Public Television’s dynamic new CEO Becky Magura

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Nashville, Tennessee for a conversation with PBS Nashville Public Television’s (NPT) new President and CEO Becky Magura.

Magura says, “Cookeville is my hometown, but Nashville’s always been my favorite city.”

As a child she joined her grandmother on numerous explorations of the big city and so Nashville has always been a place close to her heart.

Come along and join the conversation to learn about Magura’s passionate quest to focus her mission to enhance community engagement and connectivity with NPT, serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard an economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast and more than 20 other podcast channels.