Mark Ezell, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner’s dynamic music pathways and outdoor tourism initiatives

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Nashville, Tennessee for a conversation with Mark Ezell, the governor’s Commissioner of Tourist Development Initiatives.

Ezell shares insights about the State’s Music Pathways program, and developing new bass fishing programs. Tennessee is blessed with an abundance of outdoor experiences across the state.

Social distancing is no problem for Tennessee’s hikers, bikers, kayakers, fishing and general outdoor enthusiasts.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard an economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

