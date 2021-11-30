© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Mark Ezell, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner’s dynamic music pathways and outdoor tourism initiatives

Published November 30, 2021 at 8:32 PM PST
Mark Ezell (left) with Tom Wilmer .png
Tennessee Tourism
/
Mark Ezell, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development (left) with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Nashville, Tennessee for a conversation with Mark Ezell, the governor’s Commissioner of Tourist Development Initiatives.

Ezell shares insights about the State’s Music Pathways program, and developing new bass fishing programs. Tennessee is blessed with an abundance of outdoor experiences across the state.

Social distancing is no problem for Tennessee’s hikers, bikers, kayakers, fishing and general outdoor enthusiasts.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard an economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast and more than 20 other podcast channels.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerTennessee
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More