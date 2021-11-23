© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The Hot Slaw and Art Ya’ll Festival—a zesty metaphor for the dynamic East Tennessee town of Cleveland

Published November 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM PST
Cleveland TN old Opera House.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
/
Cleveland, Tennessee's historic Opera House now houses offices

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Melissa Woody, vice president of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce.

Woody shares fascinating insights about the Tennessee town with Lee University as an educational anchor and an incredibly vibrant economic engine that includes corporations such as Duracell, Mars, U.S. Express, Bayer, Volkswagen, Amazon and Whirlpool.

Cleveland loves their annual festivals; with the Hot Slaw and Art Ya’ll Festival a precious metaphor for the town’s civic pride.

Come along and join Ms. Woody to learn the rest of the story of the vibrant town that’s just a half hour drive from Chattanooga—but a distinctive world apart.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard an economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast and more than 20 other podcast channels.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerTennessee
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer