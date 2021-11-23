The Hot Slaw and Art Ya’ll Festival—a zesty metaphor for the dynamic East Tennessee town of Cleveland

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Melissa Woody, vice president of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce.

Woody shares fascinating insights about the Tennessee town with Lee University as an educational anchor and an incredibly vibrant economic engine that includes corporations such as Duracell, Mars, U.S. Express, Bayer, Volkswagen, Amazon and Whirlpool.

Cleveland loves their annual festivals; with the Hot Slaw and Art Ya’ll Festival a precious metaphor for the town’s civic pride.

Come along and join Ms. Woody to learn the rest of the story of the vibrant town that’s just a half hour drive from Chattanooga—but a distinctive world apart.

