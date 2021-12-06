Nashville’s Frist Art Museum—engaging art with the people

The Frist Art Museum is located in a repurposed circa-1930s Art Deco U.S. Post Office in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee adjacent to the equally engaging historic Union Station.

The Frist offers an ever changing and refreshing lens focused on art in every form from around the country and around the world.

Thomas Wilmer timeless Art Deco interior furnishings are currently on display at the Frist Museum of Art.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with, executive director Susan Edwards to learn the rest of the story of the award-winning museum of visual arts and discover why the Frist should be a must do and see on everyone’s list.

Thomas Wilmer Classic Art Deco automotive hood ornament on display at the Frist Museum of Art.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

