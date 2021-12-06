© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Nashville’s Frist Art Museum—engaging art with the people

Published December 6, 2021 at 9:03 PM PST
The captivating Frist Museum of Art's inviting exterior facade.

The Frist Art Museum is located in a repurposed circa-1930s Art Deco U.S. Post Office in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee adjacent to the equally engaging historic Union Station.

The Frist offers an ever changing and refreshing lens focused on art in every form from around the country and around the world.

timeless Art Deco interior furnishings are currently on display at the Frist Museum of Art.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with, executive director Susan Edwards to learn the rest of the story of the award-winning museum of visual arts and discover why the Frist should be a must do and see on everyone’s list.

Classic Art Deco automotive hood ornament on display at the Frist Museum of Art.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
