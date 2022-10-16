Bristol, Tennessee’s LC King—saving the world from skinny jeans since 1913

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer and his friends, Ross Jones, Editor, and Ciara Bains, Assistant Editor with London based Holler—a global-reach digital media platform specializing in Americana and Roots music as they report from LC King Manufacturing in Bristol, Tennessee.

We’ll visit with Jack King, great-grandson of L.C. King who founded the work-wear clothing manufacturing company in downtown Bristol, Tennessee back in 1913.

Tom Wilmer / The sewing floor at LC King clothing factory in Bristol, Tennessee.

King shares insights about how the family business thrived in spite of brutal tariff competition from China as well as how he reinvented his business model in response to the COVID epidemic.

He also explains how his garments became the rage in Japan with a cult like following, and how Hollywood-star Tom Hanks came to wear an iconic LC King chore coat.

King also describes how all LC King clothes are sewn in the Bristol factory and sources100 percent of his raw materials--buttons to zippers and fabrics--from American manufacturers.

Tom Wilmer / Jack King (right), with Ciara Bains in background, operates the botton hole machine at LC King in Bristol, Tennessee.

We’ll also chat with one of King’s 43 passionate employees, Jason Odell, who shares tales of how he came to work at LC King, and his love and pride in crafting LC King clothes.

Tom Wilmer / LC King clothing factory in downtown Bristol, Tennessee has remained in the same building since 1913.

