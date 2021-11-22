Tennessee’s Red Clay State Historic Park—honoring the Cherokee Nation

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Tennessee State Park ranger Erin Medley at Red Clay State Historic Park.

Red Clay was the site of the last seat of government for the Cherokee Nation before their forced removal from Tennessee. The Cherokees were marched at gunpoint along the “Trail of Tears” to Indian Territory, known today as the State of Oklahoma.

Red Clay State Historic Park is a 20-minute drive from downtown Cleveland, Tennessee.

