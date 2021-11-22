© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Tennessee’s Red Clay State Historic Park—honoring the Cherokee Nation

Published November 22, 2021 at 3:00 AM PST
Ranger Erin Medley at Red Clay State Park.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
/
Tennessee State Park Ranger leads a walking tour of 263-acre Red Clay State Historic Park.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Tennessee State Park ranger Erin Medley at Red Clay State Historic Park.

Red Clay was the site of the last seat of government for the Cherokee Nation before their forced removal from Tennessee. The Cherokees were marched at gunpoint along the “Trail of Tears” to Indian Territory, known today as the State of Oklahoma.

Red Clay State Historic Park is a 20-minute drive from downtown Cleveland, Tennessee.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerTennessee
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer