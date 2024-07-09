Housing the Nation—a new book offers compendium of social equity insights
Architectural historian and NYC architect discuss social equity, architecture and hope for the Future of affordable housing detailed in new book—Housing the Nation.
Come along and join California NPR Affiliate KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer for a virtual visit with Victoria Newhouse and Quince Williams at WNYC NPR affiliate’s New York City studios.
Architectural historian Victoria Newhouse, and Quncie Williams, Managing Architect for Affordable Housing Projects at Alexander Gorlin Architects talk about encyclopedic insights delineated in the new book, Housing the Nation: Social Equity, Architecture, and the Future of Affordable Housing—co-authored by Victoria Newhouse and Alex Gorlin.
Housing the Nation: Social Equity, Architecture, and the Future of Affordable Housing—is a compendium of brilliant ideas to address America’s housing crisis.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer served as vice-president of a California architecture design/build firm for five years and has been a licensed general contractor for 35 years as a design/build specialist.
