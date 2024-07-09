© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Housing the Nation—a new book offers compendium of social equity insights

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:10 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
South Bronx Housing by Alexander Gorlin Architects
Photo © Eric Petschek
South Bronx Housing by Alexander Gorlin Architects

Architectural historian and NYC architect discuss social equity, architecture and hope for the Future of affordable housing detailed in new book—Housing the Nation.


Come along and join California NPR Affiliate KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer for a virtual visit with Victoria Newhouse and Quince Williams at WNYC NPR affiliate’s New York City studios.  

Quincie Williams, Managing Architect for Affordable Housing Projects at Alexander Gorlin Architects
Quincie Williams, Managing Architect for Affordable Housing Projects at Alexander Gorlin Architects

Architectural historian Victoria Newhouse, and Quncie Williams, Managing Architect for Affordable Housing Projects at Alexander Gorlin Architects talk about encyclopedic insights delineated in the new book, Housing the Nation: Social Equity, Architecture, and the Future of Affordable Housing—co-authored by Victoria Newhouse and Alex Gorlin.

Architectural Historian, Victoria Newhouse
Courtesy Victoria Newhouse
Architectural Historian, Victoria Newhouse
Housing the Nation Book cover
Housing the Nation Book cover

Housing the Nation: Social Equity, Architecture, and the Future of Affordable Housing—is a compendium of brilliant ideas to address America’s housing crisis.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer served as vice-president of a California architecture design/build firm for five years and has been a licensed general contractor for 35 years as a design/build specialist.

NPR affiliate KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer
Hank Hadley
NPR affiliate KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured show on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the seven-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tags
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer housing crisisArchitecture
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More