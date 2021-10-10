-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Abe Marquez, president of the Foundation at Hearst Castle. Marquez shares insights about the foundation’s ongoing…
Michael Young, the Foundation at Hearst Castle's executive director, talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about the foundation’s conservation and…
William Randolph Heart’s old ranch headquarters was constructed in 1930.Located a mere 11 miles as the crow flies from Hearst Castle. Hearst and architect…
KCBX's Bree Zender speaks with Linda Wilson and Mara Purl about their involvement in the production of the play 'Becoming Julia Morgan.'It features the…
Ten years ago, Chinese tourists visiting the Central Coast was a blip on the screen. Today, China is the number two inbound demographic, close behind…
What is considered by many to be one of the best movies ever made will be screened for the first time at Hearst Castle's historic Hilltop Theater.Some may…
This week's topics:Fourth annual TechPitch event for the Cal Poly Small Business Development Center for Innovation and the Center for Innovation &…
The public restrooms at Hearst Castle State Park are shutting down for the summer in an effort to save water.The drought has hit the north coast of San…
The music video that Lady Gaga shot at Hearst Castle was released on Saturday night during NBC's Dateline. The nearly 8 minute long piece features several…