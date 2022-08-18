© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Foundation at Hearst Castle—honoring Julia Morgan’s legacy via STEAM programs for underserved youth

Published August 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
/
The Foundation at Hearst Castle's swim night for members of the non-profit organization.

A primary mission of the Foundation at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California is to preserve the past to inspire future generations of dreamers, accomplished through the Foundation’s award winning youth education program focused on underserved junior high students across California.

The children experience a world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math at Hearst Castle.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michael Young, the Foundation’s Executive Director, at a special swim night for members of the foundation held at the Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool.

Tom Wilmer
/
Swim night for members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle at the classic Neptune Pool.

Young shares insights about the Foundation’s mission of reserving the legacy of Julia Morgan, regarded as one of the most important women in the history of engineering and architecture.

Tom Wilmer
/
Sunset at Hearst Castle

Her legacy is woven into the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s mission and youth education curriculum so that Julia Morgan’s life can continue to inspire and empower young women and young men all over the world.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
