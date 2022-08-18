Foundation at Hearst Castle—honoring Julia Morgan’s legacy via STEAM programs for underserved youth

A primary mission of the Foundation at Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California is to preserve the past to inspire future generations of dreamers, accomplished through the Foundation’s award winning youth education program focused on underserved junior high students across California.

The children experience a world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math at Hearst Castle.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michael Young, the Foundation’s Executive Director, at a special swim night for members of the foundation held at the Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool.

Tom Wilmer / Swim night for members of the Foundation at Hearst Castle at the classic Neptune Pool.

Young shares insights about the Foundation’s mission of reserving the legacy of Julia Morgan, regarded as one of the most important women in the history of engineering and architecture.

Tom Wilmer / Sunset at Hearst Castle

Her legacy is woven into the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s mission and youth education curriculum so that Julia Morgan’s life can continue to inspire and empower young women and young men all over the world.

