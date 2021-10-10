-
Southern California Edison power lines touching each other in strong winds definitely started the Thomas Fire, according to a report released Wednesday by…
-
It’s been just about nine months since the Montecito Debris Flow killed 23 people and destroyed homes, bridges and roadways. Now that the immediate pain…
-
Proposition 5, which California voters will decide on this November, allows homeowners age 55 and up to receive a major break on their property taxes when…
-
Every Fourth of July, the Carnegie Corporation of New York releases a list of "Great Immigrants," people the philanthropic organization says have made…
-
California's June 5, 2018 Consolidated Primary Election is behind us, and the Secretary of State has published semi-official elections results; click here…
-
Hundreds of Cal Poly University students are protesting at this hour, frustrated at what they say is a lack of action on the part of university officials…
-
Besides having to rebuild their homes and community, survivors of the January 9 Montecito debris flows are now wrangling with their insurance companies.…