-
The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved an aquifer exemption for the Arroyo Grande oil field near San Luis Obispo. This enables Sentinel Peak…
-
Voters in six California counties have passed measures banning fracking and placing limits on other types of oil extraction. This November, a citizen’s…
-
The deadline for public comment on a proposed expansion of oil drilling-related operations in San Luis Obispo County’s Price Canyon is 5 p.m. Friday.The…
-
Oil companies in California produce more water than oil. That has created a problem: what to do with all of that unwanted water? In most cases that…