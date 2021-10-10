-
A rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base that was delayed back in September because of a wildfire is now scheduled to be launched this Friday,…
-
An Atlas V rocket—unlike any other launched on the West Coast—is scheduled for lift-off this Thursday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.It's called an Atlas V…
-
UPDATE: August 13, 2014 at 2:51 p.m. Another successful launch for the team at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. PDT.The Atlas…
-
An Atlas V rocket is scheduled for a launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday, April 3. The window for launch opens at 7:46 a.m.The rocket's…