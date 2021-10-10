-
When you think of ballet, you probably think of a major company like the Bolshoi Ballet or the New York City Ballet Company — but one dancer from King…
-
For many, December includes an outing to "The Nutcracker" ballet, and for dance schools up and down the Central Coast, holiday show ticket sales make up a…
-
On this week’s Issues & Ideas, a hit true crime podcast in Australia tells the story of a mysterious woman who allegedly defrauded a family and then…
-
A San Luis Obispo dance company is about to debut its fall season of performances. The mission of Movement Arts Collective is to “enhance the artistic…
-
There's a new youth ballet company in San Luis Obispo, striving to bring world-class instruction to young dancers and exceptional performances to Central…