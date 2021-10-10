-
With less than a week left until Election Day, an unprecedented number of ballots have already been cast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,…
By now, Central Coast voters should have received their November 2020 general election ballots in the mail—and this election is going to be like no other.…
Voting is now underway for the 2020 General Election. This election will be like no other in U.S. history. So far, more than 5 million people across the…
KCBX's Greta Mart speaks with San Luis Obispo County top election official Tommy Gong about what is different in this November 3, 2020 election: the…
Over the past week, voters across the Central Coast started receiving vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots in their mailboxes, and with five weeks left before…
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla was in San Luis Obispo this week to crown Cal Poly the winner of the inaugural California University and…