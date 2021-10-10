-
Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
-
Despite December's stay-at-home orders in San Luis Obispo County, Oceano Dunes state park hasn't closed to day-use off-roading. That’s as California’s…
-
San Luis Obispo County has issued a permit to the county parks and recreation department to clean up and restore Pirate’s Cove, a popular beach and hiking…
-
Off-highway vehicle riding across the sand dunes and beach at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on the Central Coast will continue as is, at…
-
Summer is around the corner. If you're someone who enjoys sports on the ocean, the Coast Guard would like you to take a few precautions before you get out…
-
The badly damaged Cayucos Pier is in line for a major makeover, and that process could start up relatively soon.The San Luis Obispo County Board of…
-
Santa Barbara County investigators are working to figure out who killed a person whose body was found Tuesday morning near the entrance to Guadalupe…
-
Waves up to 11 feet are expected along the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County coastlines through Thursday night. The National Weather Service based…