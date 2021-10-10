-
On this edition of Issues & Ideas, we take a look at a new virtual art exhibit in San Luis Obispo, which documents the local Black Lives Matter Movement.…
More than 100 people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo for a ‘Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate’ rally on April 1.Local activists…
A new exhibit documenting the local Black Lives Matter movement is open for virtual viewing at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.The exhibit is titled "We…
A San Luis Obispo County superior court judge ruled Friday the county district attorney’s office is disqualified from prosecuting local Black Lives Matter…
This summer during the Black Lives Matter protests, the city of San Luis Obispo created a diversity task force, with a goal of making the city more…
Each Monday evening in October on the KCBX program Freedom Jazz Dance, listen in four parts to a new and groundbreaking musical work by Wynton Marsalis.…
After nearly two weeks of widespread calls for action, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) announced Wednesday it was recommending a criminal…
San Luis Obispo activist and organizer Tianna Arata did not enter a plea during her court appearance Thursday for the criminal charges she is facing,…
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues nationwide and locally, the mayor of Paso Robles has launched a diversity panel to address issues with…
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse for a Free Tiana Arrata rally. Across the street, a group of counter-protesters formed…