San Luis Obispo’s California Polytechnic State University, more commonly known as Cal Poly, has recently entered into a debate over "disruption." The…
The California Office of the Attorney General will investigate incidents of racism, discrimination and harassment at California Polytechnic State…
Racially-inflammatory behavior at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo has become a focal point over the past week and a half,…
Cal Poly State University president Jeffery Armstrong announced Tuesday in an open letter to the campus community he is suspending all Greek life on…
Cal Poly State University's student media outlet, Mustang News, published a letter to the editor Friday from the Cal Poly student who wore blackface at a…
Hundreds of Cal Poly University students are protesting at this hour, frustrated at what they say is a lack of action on the part of university officials…
Cal Poly's Open House weekend takes place April 12-14. The annual event showcases the Cal Poly campus to "new students, their families, and the community…
An emergency town hall was held Monday night at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Hosted by the university’s Black Student Union, the meeting was called in…
Over the weekend racially insensitive photos from a Cal Poly fraternity party swirled through social media. One photo in particular featured a student in…
A racially insensitive photo of fraternity members at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo is circulating on social media, during…