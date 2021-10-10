© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

broken medical system

  • IdeaSphere: air date 09-16-2013
    Guy Rathbun
    ,
    Investigative journalist, Katy Butler, examines the broken and morally adrift medical system in her book, Knocking on Heaven’s Door: The Path to a Better…