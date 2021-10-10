California Reporting Project

-
The California Legislature is back in session for 2020, and in the pipeline is a bill aimed at increasing police transparency. It's based upon an alleged…
On this week's episode of Issues & Ideas, major newspapers and public radio stations across California—including KCBX—are collaborating on a statewide…
On New Year's Day, 2019, a new state law went into effect. SB 1421 insists that California police departments let the public see formerly-confidential…
One had sex in the front seat of his squad car, another stole thousands of bullets. Others used force illegally, cavorted with sex workers, lied in…