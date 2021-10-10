-
The same architect who helped design the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC is working on a new cultural center and museum coming to…
In Santa Barbara County's Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ land parcel known as Camp 4 got a step closer to permanent status as…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of an agreement regarding the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Camp 4…
This week in local government around the Central Coast: Camp 4; a new SLO county administrator; and a months-old agreement among San Luis Obispo County’s…
This week in Central Coast county government: the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors is expected to vote on medical cannabis regulations.The board…
Santa Ynez Valley residents are awaiting a public meeting Monday evening about the land parcel known as Camp 4. Santa Barbara county officials will…
Although the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians succeeded in their efforts to fold the 'Camp 4' property into the Chumash reservation through a federal…
Residents in the Santa Ynez Valley are holding a public meeting Thursday to discuss their efforts to block the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians from…
Santa Barbara County leaders said Thursday they're disappointed by a nearly unanimous Congressional committee vote on Wednesday regarding nearly 1400…
A bill in congress, HR 1157, may decide how the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will move forward with a planned housing development. The issue…