Since mid-March, parents say leaders of Camp Fire Central Coast went radio silent. Then came evictions on the organization’s properties for unpaid…
Residents of town of Paradise, destroyed in last year’s Camp Fire, are preparing to make some decisions on plans to rebuild. To assist in the process,…
Predicting when a heat wave or wildfire hits in California could be as easy as looking to an app.Real-time data from the Camp Fire got UC Berkeley…
A group of architecture students from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo has been working to reimagine Paradise, California. The students are creating plans to…
Investigators are massing. Lawsuits are mounting. The death toll in Butte County's historic Camp Fire stands at 88, so far.Another year, another megafire,…
In response to the deadly fires that have burned through hundreds of thousands of acres and displaced thousands across California, organizations around…