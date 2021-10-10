-
The use of a dangerous pesticide will soon be phased out in California. The California Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Department…
-
In a decision that surprised many, a federal court released a decision Thursday ordering the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to effectively ban…
-
A group of nine scientists on California's Scientific Review Panel agreed that a pesticide used on more than 60 crops, grown in the Salinas Valley and…
-
California’s list of chemicals harmful to humans is about the get longer. An agricultural pesticide widely used on the Central Coast is joining the ranks.…
-
Salinas Valley farmworkers and advocacy groups made a trip to Sacramento this week to rally for a ban on a pesticide called chlorpyrifos. The group…
-
Farmworkers and activists plan to gather Friday at noon in Salinas; they are rallying to publicly call on Governor Brown to ban a pesticide called…