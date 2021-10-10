-
Erica A. Stewart is San Luis Obispo’s new mayor. She was appointed to the position after her predecessor, Heidi Harmon, stepped down. Council member…
-
Scientists around the world agree that pollution, habitat destruction, and over-exploitation of natural resources have created a climate emergency that…
-
An oil company's plan to build a new oil well and pipeline in the Carrizo Plain National Monument has been blocked, after the California Bureau of Land…
-
Many economists would argue that the key to progress and therefore, happiness, is obtaining and enjoying material goods. The tiny remote kingdom of…
-
What will California's climate feel like in 60 years? For many urban areas, possibly just like much warmer and drier areas of Mexico. That’s according to…