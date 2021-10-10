-
In response to the 2019 Conception boat fire off the Central Coast that killed 34 people, Congressman Salud Carbajal and Senator Dianne Feinstein…
-
Over a year after 34 people died in a fiery boat disaster in the Channel Islands, an official federal investigation is now complete. But the probe didn’t…
-
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on its investigation into the September 2 disaster aboard the ‘Conception,’ the…
-
We're back! After a month-long hiatus, KCBX's weekly news magazine returns. On this week’s Issues & Ideas, two Central Coast divers reflect on past scuba…
-
The tragedy of Monday morning’s fire on a Santa Barbara diving boat near the Channel Islands is being felt throughout the Central Coast scuba diving…