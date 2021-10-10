-
Santa Rosa and Pacifica are the latest California cities to draft local laws aiming to curb the use of natural gas infrastructure in new construction.…
The city of Paso Robles is going back to the drawing board when it comes to regulating short-term rentals. The city council passed an urgency ordinance…
John Wallace, the former head of two San Luis Obispo County special districts, pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of conflict of interest. Wallace, 74,…
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against John Wallace, a former county administrator.According to the DA’s…