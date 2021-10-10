Cookeville TN

-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Becky Magura, CEO of PBS affiliate WCTE in the Appalachian town of Cookeville in central Tennessee. WCTE serves one…
-
In this Journeys episode, Sparta, Tennessee-based Olympic freestyle kayaker Eric Jackson talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer about his extreme kayaking…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer continues his reporting from the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee. Rosanna Horst talks about life in the Mennonite village of…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Cookeville, Tennessee, situated in an area of the state known fondly as Upper Cumberland.Amanda Murphy with…
-
For many artists, finding a way to earn a living is a proverbial struggle. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with two artists who specialize in expressing…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Becky Magura, CEO of PBS affiliate WCTE in the Appalachian town of Cookeville in central Tennessee.WCTE serves one of…