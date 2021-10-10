-
Texas residents have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected electric bills from an unprecedented winter storm last month.But it’s unlikely California…
Investigators are massing. Lawsuits are mounting. The death toll in Butte County's historic Camp Fire stands at 88, so far.Another year, another megafire,…
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the state agency that regulates utility companies held a public hearing on San Luis Obispo County's Diablo Canyon Power…
A judge’s decision issued Wednesday paves the way for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant to close in 2025, if that decision is ratified by the full…
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) this week issued a $400,000 fine to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for safety code violations. The…
Cities throughout San Luis Obispo County are officially asking the State of California for more of a say in the closure of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power…
The Central Coast is well known for being “The 805” based on our area code. There’s even a popular beer named to reflect that fact.It’s been well over a…
A joint proposal by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to shut down San Luis Obispo County's Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant over the next nine…
The California State Lands Commission (SLC) voted unanimously Tuesday to grant a request by PG&E to operate on the state property where Diablo Canyon…
Effective immediately, PG&E said Tuesday it will cease any efforts on its part to renew the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant operating licenses.The move…