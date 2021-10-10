-
Thousands of small objects are currently orbiting Earth, and while some are working satellites, a lot are junk. Cal Poly state university in San Luis…
-
Update July 9, 2019The deployment of Lightsail 2’s solar sails has been delayed until at least Sunday, July 21. Bruce Betts, Lightsail 2 mission program…
-
When NASA’s InSight mission to Mars took off from the Central Coast’s Vandenberg Air Force Base six months ago, two little satellites piggybacked along…
-
Space debris and the location of satellites is a top concern for the U.S. military's missile program which is why leaders from the Department of Defense…
-
UPDATE: Thursday, August 13, 2015 at 6:11 p.m.Engineers at Cal Poly are celebrating a win in Utah this week as their LightSail project was named "Mission…
-
The launch of a soil moisture monitoring satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base was in a 24-hour delay cycle on Thursday afternoon because of a problem…
-
A team of scientists at Cal Poly worked to test elements of a kite-like, solar-powered spacecraft Wednesday on the San Luis Obispo campus.It's called the…