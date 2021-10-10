-
After months of searching, the City of San Luis Obispo offered its police chief position to Rick Scott, the current assistant police chief in North…
-
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse for a Free Tiana Arrata rally. Across the street, a group of counter-protesters formed…
-
The reporting of some crimes in San Luis Obispo has moved online. This week the city’s police department launched a new web tool for filing a police…
-
UPDATED July 12, 2019: Police Chief Deanna Cantrell's stolen firearm has been found, San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson said in a statement…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas, we talk with retired Nuclear Regulatory Commission judge Alex Karlin, who is calling for independent panel to monitor the…
-
San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell released Friday crime statistics for 2016.There was a seven percent reduction in violent crime in San Luis…
-
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is nearing the end of a year-long testing period for body cameras to be worn by its officers in the field. Police…
-
San Luis Obispo has a new police chief set to take over on January 4, 2016. City Manager Katie Lichtig announced Friday that Deanna Cantrell was selected…