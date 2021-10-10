-
Santa Barbara residents are now drinking treated seawater when they turn on their taps. City officials announced Tuesday the Santa Barbara water…
Templeton resident Jordan Cunningham was elected to the California State Assembly in November. The Republican lawmaker represents the 35th District, which…
Santa Barbara's Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant is approved to reopen after nearly 20 years of sitting idle. The Santa Barbara City Council voted…
Santa Barbara's primary water source during a normal year, Lake Cachuma, will figuratively run dry as early as October according to official estimates.…