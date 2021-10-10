-
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and organizations that help survivors of domestic violence on the Central Coast report an uptick in calls,…
Domestic violence is an alarming and pervasive problem in our country. On average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking…
Broadcast date: 12/21/2017Domestic violence happens everywhere, including right here on the Central Coast. It does not know any boundaries of age, race,…
Broadcast date: 5/12/16Domestic violence, can occur across the lifespan to victims of all ages, including older adults. It can be viewed as a sub-set of…
A 39-year-old Santa Barbara man was in custody Wednesday evening as the primary suspect in the death of a 39-year-old woman who appeared to be teh victim…
An off-duty Lompoc Police Officer was arrested this past weekend on domestic violence charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's…