-
Broadcast date: 9/14/2017Many experts believe the increased legalization of marijuana in the U.S. has contributed to the growing belief that marijuana is…
-
Broadcast date: 5/4/2017Deaths from drug overdoses have jumped in nearly every county across the US since 2007. Every community has been affected by this…
-
Broadcast date: 1/26/2017Donna Kelley lost her daughter, Kayla Peach, to a drug overdose in 2012. Kayla, a Templeton High School graduate, was just 24…
-
Starting Wednesday, November 2, visitors will be allowed back to Santa Rosa Island after a week-long drug smuggling investigation closed a portion of the…
-
The National Park Service said Wednesday that it's keeping the public off of Santa Rosa Island, located off the coast of Santa Barbara, because of safety…
-
Broadcast date: 9/25/2014 The battle with illicit drug abuse among teens, as well as the non-medical use of prescription and over-the-counter medicines,…
-
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department says a panga boat, likely used to haul drugs and people, was found abandoned near San Simeon today.A State…