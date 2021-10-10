-
After 19 years, the hosts of Ears on Art are retiring. Along with memories of their time at KCBX, Crissa and Steven share stories of handmade gifts and…
-
This month Ears on Art looks inward as co-hosts Crissa Hewitt and Steven Deluque explore their artistic paths. November 5, Steven will interview Crissa.…
-
EOA visits with local glass artist Paula Radke. Based in Morro Bay, Paula has been creating with glass for several decades. Her work often involves bead…
-
Joe Kourakis is a Cal Poly professor emeritus. On this month's Ears on Art episodes, Kourakis the conversation is about his architecture design concepts…
-
This week 'Ears on Art" visits with Los Osos-based artist Ted Emrick. Emrick is a sculptor working in a variety of materials, with glass being one of his…
-
This month Ears on Art visits George Jercich George, a glass blower and sculptor who lives in Los Osos. In 1976 he was hired as a lecturer in the Art and…
-
Ears on Art celebrates its 19th anniversary with highlights from the archives. On April 4, we will feature some of our out-of-area guests, and April 11,…
-
On this week's Issues and Ideas we'll get some Ears on Art. Crissa Hewitt dives into the work of famed sculptor Francisco Zúñiga through an interview with…
-
Ears on Art speaks with Arroyo Grande artist Ethel Tink Landers. She creates in several different medium including painting, ceramics, etched stone, and…
-
Ears On Art celebrates 18 years on the air with selections from past shows. These will include visits with local artists as well as conversations with…