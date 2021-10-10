ecosystems

-
Formal petition submitted to re-list gray wolf as endangered; could benefit Central Coast ecosystemsMore than 70 groups formally filed a request with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species, citing inadequate…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Santa Barbara City College Foundation a sizable grant for a project that will connect students…
-
There's an aquarium accessory called Marimo moss balls that people like to put in their fish tanks -- but some moss balls are carrying an invasive species…