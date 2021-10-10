-
Texas residents have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected electric bills from an unprecedented winter storm last month.But it’s unlikely California…
In San Luis Obispo County, Pacific Gas & Electric says it still can’t say when Diablo Canyon will restart sending electricity to California’s grid. The…
As of Wednesday, all of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties remain off the list for current public safety power shutoffs taking place…
Electricity rates are going up for a majority of California residents under a new plan approved unanimously Friday by the California Public Utilities…