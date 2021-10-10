-
A second mural was unveiled this weekend in Atascadero as a part of the Equality Mural Project.Zoe Zappas started the Equality Mural Project two years ago…
-
Personal finance website WalletHub released a report Tuesday ranking the Templeton Unified School District in San Luis Obispo County among the top 10 most…
-
The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board of trustees moved forward with resolutions related to diversity and anti-racism at their March 23…
-
Why aren’t there more people of color and women at agriculture conferences? One organization is actively working to change the demographics of both…