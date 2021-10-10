-
The Central Coast has fantastic produce, much of which you wouldn’t think could grow here, including passion fruit! Just east of Hwy 101 along Gobernador…
Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy of both California and the Central Coast. KCBX's Greta Mart talks with Brent Burchett, executive director…
Why aren’t there more people of color and women at agriculture conferences? One organization is actively working to change the demographics of both…
On this week’s Issues & Ideas: the state's public health agency has urged Californians to stop vaping immediately, days after Governor Newsom signed an…
In an about-face vote from exactly one year ago, San Luis Obispo County officials enacted a temporary ban this week on new industrial hemp production. The…
Hundreds of concerned parents, health workers and educators turned out Thursday evening in Salinas to urge state officials to increase restrictions on the…
Broadcast date: 10/6/2016In 2015 overall crop values totaled $828,800,000 in San Luis Obispo County alone. And while recent reports show that the number…
The U.S. Government’s Temporary Agricultural Workers program, also known as H-2A, allows employers to bring foreign workers to the US when there aren’t…