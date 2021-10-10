-
As most schools continue with distance learning this fall, high school sports will be put on hold until—at least—early next year. KCBX speaks to a local…
-
KPRL is a small AM radio station in Paso Robles. They pride themselves in broadcasting news, talk and sports across the northern part of San Luis Obispo…
-
Hear the extended interview with Nate Avery and Tanya Avery, close friends with Isaac Lindsey, Templeton High School Junior who was severely injured this…
-
The Templeton community is continuing to raise support for a seriously injured high school football player. Templeton High Junior Isaac Lindsey was…
-
Isaac Lindsey, a junior at Templeton High, was in a medically induced coma Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by family members. Lindsey…
-
Broadcast date: 9/8/14Author and former football fan Steve Almond speaks out against American’s favorite pastime. It’s not just the issue of brain damage…
-
Broadcast date: 9/8/14Almond argues that by watching, cheering, and participating in football culture, we are all complicit in the damage it wreaks even…
-
The San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed Thursday that drugs played a role in the August 10 armed robbery at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house…
-
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office formally announced charges Friday in a 12 count criminal complaint against the five Cal Poly…
-
Five Cal Poly football players are facing charges related to an attempted weekend armed robbery at a fraternity house adjacent to campus.The official…