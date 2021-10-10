-
The Central Coast is headed for a statewide curfew, due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The state health department issued a stay-at-home order Thursday…
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in SLO County, the city of San Luis Obispo says it’ll be stepping up enforcement to ensure people are complying with…
San Luis Obispo County officials have released a framework for reopening the county—called the START guide—emphasizing that it's a draft outline. At times…
Large gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled, according to an advisory by Gov. Gavin Newsom and California public health…