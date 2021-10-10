-
America’s only Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee is the culmination of a lifelong passion of owner and curator Andrea Ludden. Join…
-
Dan Booth is Chairman of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and owner of the Hayloft at The Village Shops. Booth share's a local’s…
-
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Sugarlands Visitors Center, just 11 miles from Gatlinburg,…
-
Jonathan Ball with the Rocky Top Wine Trail in Eastern Tennessee talks about the trail that includes wineries in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and…
-
Sugarlands Distilling Company in Gatlinburg, Tennessee uses traditional corn and rye, but infuses their “Shine” with an array of flavors, including dark…
-
An overview of cool things to do and see in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee--the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Correspondent Tom…
-
Anakeesta marks a new dimension in Gatlinburg, Tennessee-- a popular base camp for vacationers who have come to these parts to experience the Great Smoky…