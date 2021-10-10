-
One-third of San Luis Obispo County jail inmates have mental illness, and half the jail population is either homeless or doesn’t have stable housing on…
-
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson asked county officials this summer for an additional $3.55 million dollars in general fund money to cover…
-
Law enforcement officials say they have solved a pair of 41-year-old San Luis Obispo County cold cases by identifying a suspect in two Atascadero murders…
-
As part of our coverage of the June 5 primary election, KCBX News invited some local candidates to the studio to learn more about their visions,…
-
It was standing room only at Wednesday night’s candidate forum for the public office of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff. Every seat in board chambers at…
-
San Luis Obispo County announced this week it will pay $5 million dollars to the parents of a 36-year-old man who died while in the custody at the county…
-
Thursday marked the twenty-first anniversary of the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Smart, who was a freshman at the time, went missing…
-
A 60-year-old inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail died in the early morning hours Thursday. It’s the second irregular inmate death since the start…
-
UPDATE: September 9, 2016 at 3:53 p.m.Items of interest found at multiple Cal Poly dig sites were being studied by investigators looking into the…