-
Rugby, Tennessee was founded in a remote corner of the Upper Cumberland region as a utopian community in 1880 by noted English author Thomas Hughes. More…
-
From rockabilly to blues and soul, the west Tennessee towns of Jackson and Brownsville have long histories as incubators of classic American music and…
-
Casey Jones Village in Jackson, Tennessee, tucked in the heart of the fabled Music Highway, is actually an historic village with everything from an…
-
Judy Ranne says that Music is the soul of the South. West Tennessee produced an abundance of legendary iconic musicians, and tunes such as Carl Perkin’s…