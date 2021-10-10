-
In a press briefing Tuesday, April 13, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Paul Flores has been arrested for the murder of Kristin…
-
San Luis Obispo County this week renewed participation in the Stepping Up Initiative, a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing the prevalence of inmates…
-
Jeffrey Jurgens stood in a cage in an orange jumpsuit, screaming that he was Jesus Christ. From her seat in the Sacramento courtroom, his mother watched…
-
California's legislature has done away with the cash bail system, after Governor Jerry Brown signed the new law this week.Under the new law, people…
-
There are nearly ten times as many mentally ill persons in jails and prisons as there are in mental hospitals presently in the U.S., according to a recent…
-
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has initiated a civil rights inquiry at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.Los Angeles field office spokesperson Laura…
-
Americans spend nearly ten times more to imprison a child then we would to educate them. In her book, Burning Down the House, Nell Bernstein reveals that…
-
A Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report published Tuesday highlights budget concerns over the future operations of the proposed North County Jail.The…