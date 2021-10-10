-
On this week’s Issues and Ideas, we hear about a local mission to preserve the story of winemaking in our region. The Wine History Project of San Luis…
A group of architecture students from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo met with Governor Gavin Newsom's office Thursday afternoon. The students have been…
Cal Poly faculty members can expect a boost in salary, according to a letter sent out Thursday by President Jeffery Armstrong.In it, he says $2.5 million…
A record-breaking number of registered students were enrolled as Cal Poly's fall quarter got underway this September. For the first time in history, more…