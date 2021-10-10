© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Dominic Crossan

  • Politics
    God and Empire
    Guy Rathbun
    ,
    Broadcast date: 1/05/15Biblical scholar, John Dominic Crossan, surveys the Bible from Genesis to the Book of Revelation, and discovers a hopeful message…