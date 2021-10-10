-
On this week's Issues and Ideas, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla stops by to discuss big changes coming to California elections in 2020. Also,…
-
The election offices for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are out with updated returns for several key California Primary races.The…
-
Tuesday, June 7, 2016 is Election Day in California as Central Coast voters head to the polls to pick their primary candidates for President of the United…
-
Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders will once again focus on Central Coast voters on Tuesday following several local rallies over the past…
-
The final day for Californians to register to vote for the June primary is this coming Monday.The DMV recently upgraded its process for registering people…
-
From the moment Central Coast Congresswoman Lois Capps announced her plans to retire at the end of this term, candidates looking to fill her spot began to…
-
From the moment Central Coast Congresswoman Lois Capps announced her plans to retire at the end of this term, candidates looking to fill her spot began to…
-
Also an earlier 24th Congressional District candidate debate on February 4, 2016 at Cal Poly was moderated by KCBX News Director Randol White. The debate…