Lambda Chi Alpha

-
Cal Poly State University president Jeffery Armstrong announced Tuesday in an open letter to the campus community he is suspending all Greek life on…
-
Cal Poly State University's student media outlet, Mustang News, published a letter to the editor Friday from the Cal Poly student who wore blackface at a…
-
Cal Poly's Open House weekend takes place April 12-14. The annual event showcases the Cal Poly campus to "new students, their families, and the community…
-
An emergency town hall was held Monday night at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Hosted by the university’s Black Student Union, the meeting was called in…
-
Over the weekend racially insensitive photos from a Cal Poly fraternity party swirled through social media. One photo in particular featured a student in…