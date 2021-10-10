-
The estimated damage from the Alisal Fire at the Tajiguas Landfill currently stands at $20 million.
-
Fracking has been a hot topic on the Central Coast ever since the Trump administration released an environmental review about the possibility of expanding…
-
Over the past two years, Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo has been working to develop a comprehensive Zero Waste program. Cal Poly has been…
-
The gift-giving, party-throwing and house-decorating associated with the Christmas holiday season generates a lot of trash and recyclable materials each…