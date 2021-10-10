Little Rock Nine

-
When correspondent Tom Wilmer stopped in to visit with Robin White, National Park Service Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National…
-
September 4th, 1957 was the first day of school in Little Rock Arkansas. Nine black children attempted to start classes at the all white Central High…
-
A trip to Arkansas results in an emotional conversation about racismThe human side of Civil War soldiers, from dress, diet to disease and letters homeThe…
-
When I stopped in to visit with Robin White, Superintendent at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, our conversation quickly led to…
-
Fifty-six years ago nine black children attempted to start classes at the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. They were blocked by the…